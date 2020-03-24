David Haggerty: “This break has had a tremendous impact on the world of tennis”

The coronavirus pandemic continues to be the topic most talked about by everyone in recent days. The ITF President, David Haggerty He was quite disappointed by what is happening right now: “In February, the ITF created a specialized team at Covid-19 to find out details of the disease and what might happen. The tennis calendar was postponed to avoid ills higher for tennis players and fans. This break has had a tremendous impact on the world of tennis. We are very sorry for the players, for the tournaments and obviously for the spectators. It must be very difficult to spend these times at home without being able to watch tennis ” .

