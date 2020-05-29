Mexico City.- Luis Miguel became a trend because he stars in a commercial for Uber Eats.

In quarantine, his inactive social networks, which manages his office, published a video of the singer, in which El Sol recommends the application to order food at home.

Immediately the Luis Miguel commercial went viral and caused controversy, users commented on its appearance, the amount it would charge to make this announcement, its culinary tastes, and many more related topics.

How much would Luis Miguel earn for these 10 seconds?

It is not the first time that the interpreter lends his image for a commercial, he has done it before for Sabritas, Coca Cola and Corona, but it is very demanding to choose them.

His father negotiated with Sabritas. Luis Rey, very early in his career, even the subject was touched on in the first season of his biographical series.

In the 90s he did it with Coca Cola, with a video on the beach, according to the era of the singer.

But at least two decades have passed since these ads.

We know that Luis Miguel is very reluctant to public appearances, the use of social networks and many other things, but the brand had to pay him a large amount of money for the ad.

Also, although the premiere was delayed, the second season of its history on Netflix is ​​coming, at any moment it will resume filming.

Uber has already hired celebrities, recruited Kim Kardashian, the reality star charged a million dollar sum, 2 million.

The Kardashian also received about $ 500,000 per post on her social networks.

According to Forbes magazine, the brand could have paid Micky around a million dollars, about 22 million pesos for those 10 seconds.

Not bad, actually very good.