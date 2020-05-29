As hundreds of artists began to sing from their rooms when the coronavirus pandemic, the DJ and producer David Guetta still wanted to perform in front of a live audience.

So he put his turntables by a pool over 60 meters (205 feet) in the Icon Brickell condo in downtown Miami to perform for 90 minutes as 8,000 people danced from their balconies in a moment that fueled spirits.

Now the Grammy-winning musician will perform his second “United At Home” concert on Saturday at an undisclosed location in New York to connect with fans and raise funds for health workers and anti-COVID-19 efforts.

“Many artists, especially DJs, were performing from their rooms. I felt it was a little frustrating. I really wanted to feel like I had an audience, ”Guetta said in an interview with The Associated Press this week. “So I thought about doing it in the middle of these towers and people were on the balconies, it was absolutely incredible.”

In their first concert the fans danced, some even took off their shirts and enjoyed the moment. Thousands more enjoyed it from their homes via streaming, and Guetta could see some via Zoom while performing dance classics that have made him one of the most popular DJs of the past decade. Even the police had to disperse some groups that violated social distancing rules during the presentation, but there were no arrests when officers pulled people away on the sidewalks downstairs from the concert.

“For me it is essential,” Guetta said of the direct connection to the audience. “That was the idea behind the show. I’ll do it differently in New York, but we’ll also interact with people at Zoom. That seemed very cool to me, I could see the kids dancing at home, I could see everyone having their little parties, I could interact with them. It’s so cool! It feels more real. We are artists, it is what we do. It’s not just playing at home on the keyboard. I play for people and it’s amazing to receive the energy back. ”

The first concert “United At Home” raised $ 750,000, including a contribution of 300,000 from Guetta. This week’s event will air live starting at 7 p.m. New York (2300 GMT), the time when it has become a ritual to applaud and cheer on essential workers in Manhattan. The concert can be seen on Guetta’s social networks, including Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. Fans can donate to Fund to Advance New York City, Feeding America, the World Health Organization or the Hôpitaux de Paris-Hôpitaux Foundation in France.

“It’s nice that people can choose where they want to donate, but in any case, that will help people with coronavirus and those in the fight against the disease. We are doing good and we are also making people’s lives a little brighter, which is what I try to do as a DJ. ”

The French DJ has been successful in the United States and around the world with songs like “When Love Takes Over” with Kelly Rowland, “I Gotta Feeling” with Black Eyed Peas and “Titanium” with Sia. He said that dealing with the virus has been “very scary” because he has not been able to go on tour and make presentations as usual.

“I don’t think I’m going to work before 2021 so of course it’s a problem,” said the 52-year-old artist. “I am lucky to have money and not have to worry if I will be able to eat next month, but some of these people are not in the same situation and so I am trying to do something to help.”

One positive thing that has come out of the pandemic is free time to write and produce music, he said.

“You have no idea, it has been one of the most incredibly productive times I’ve had in the last 10 years,” said Guetta. “It has really made me think about the way I live my life: taking planes every day, constantly interviewing, organizing, having meetings. It becomes, I don’t know, almost as if the business took over. ”

“For me, the ability to focus on my music and do nothing else … has made me be much more creative,” he added. “A lot of good music is coming soon.”

