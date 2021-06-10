David Guetta to accept Bitcoin or Ethereum for his $ 14 million Miami property

David Guetta, the famous French DJ, is selling a property in Miami Beach for $ 14 million and is willing to accept Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) as a means of payment.

The famous DJ known both in Europe and Latin America, had bought the property from American billionaire Richard LeFrak for 9.5 million dollars in 2018.

The property is part of the Setai Hotel & Residences, which is a luxurious 40-story hotel / condominium complex.

The property, put up for sale by Guetta, has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, swimming pools and its own garden.

Bitcoin or Ethereum as a payment option

David Guetta, known for massive hits like “Titanium,” “Play Hard,” and “Hey Mama,” is accepting cryptocurrencies as a means of payment for the property.

According to the official publication:

“By the way, the seller will accept crypto for this transaction! (Bitcoin and Ethereum) ”.

Bitcoin, real estate and Miami

On June 8, BeInCrypto reported that a Miami penthouse had been purchased for $ 22.5 million and paid in full with cryptocurrencies.

In this way, it became in the most expensive real estate purchase in crypto history to date.

In this case, the deal also set a record for the fastest real estate transaction, with less than ten days from start to finish.

Despite being a milestone, The buyer and the cryptocurrency used are unknown, due to a confidentiality agreement.

All of these developments are having major implications for the crypto space.

As more crypto deals are made, they will be more widely accepted.

