With songs like Flames, Say my name, Shot me down, French music producer and DJ David Guetta offered his second virtual concert as part of the “United at home” initiative, with which he specified, it was intended to raise a million dollars to different charities facing the COVID-19 pandemic.

At 7:00 p.m., New York City time, both on his social networks and on various platforms, the DJ began his second concert on top of a building, from which he allowed his audience See how the night fell on him, dominating the musical consoles, since, behind him, the iconic skyscraper, Empire State, prevailed.

At first, aerial shots of New York were shown while David walked the streets, almost deserted, with the intention of meeting and applauding members of the medical and emergency community that fight the pandemic in the United States, a moment that gave I pass to the presentation of the different organizations to which the money raised will be destined.

“I see everyone on the screens, on this very special night, are you ready New York?” Said Guetta, placed behind the console where the virtual event began with the tune Empire State of Mind, played by singer Alicia. Keys, for the album The Blueprint 3, released in 2009 by American rapper Jay Z.

In his first interlude to the public, who saw him on the different platforms where the concert was broadcast, Guetta recalled the event held in Miami, in which nearly 800 thousand dollars were raised, so the goal with this second installment of ” United at Home ”, was to raise a million dollars for the World Health Organization, Feeding America, Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris-Hôpitaux de France and The Mayor’s Fund To Advance NYC.

While the producer winked at the Titanium tune, from his 2011 album of the same name, the amount collected at the time appeared at a higher end of the screen, which reached $ 40,000; After specifying that he could see the people who were in zoom and social networks, the dj presented the songs Flames and Turn Me On, the latter released in collaboration with singer Nicki Minaj in 2013.

After mixing the songs Shot me down, Say my name and Ain’t a party without me, the producer asked people to raise their hands from home, with the iconic phrase from the usual electronic music presentations: “Raise your hands! ”, At which time some of those who were linked did not wait and accompanied him.

Throughout the broadcast, it was common to see people displaying the flags of their home countries, while others wore creative clothing, which is commonly seen at electronic music festivals, such as the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC), held at the beginning of March in Mexico City, and in which Guetta was in charge of the closure.

With costumes taken from characters from the video game “Minecraft”, and superheroes from Marvel Comics, such as “Spider-Man”, several people were thrilled on the screens of the virtual concert: “Wow! I can not believe this. I’m here! With the most amazing view in the whole world. This is like a dream, I never thought that one day I could do this, “said the dj for his part.

“I hope everyone has a good time, I am having a good time now. I feel like on top of the world. Thanks to all the Latinos who are watching us! You can also go to donate, this day is the day to do something good, Can you feel the love, New York City? ”David shouted to continue his show, inviting people to continue with the donations to reach the million of dollars.

By 8:12 pm in New York, the amount raised amounted to $ 333,990, more than a third of the amount established at the beginning, meanwhile, the French mixed newly released songs on the music scene, as Rain On Me, by the singer Lady Gaga, without neglecting others like I Gotta Feeling, by the American group The Black Eyed Peas, released in 2009.

With the red light of the Empire State Building accompanying the night, Guetta reached 357 thousand dollars: “This is supposed to be the end, but it can’t be the end,” said the music producer, who continued with several musical pieces, including 2U , which she released alongside Justin Bieber in 2017, and her twist on the song Bad Guy by multi-Grammy winner Billie Eilish.

It was with the song Lose Yourself, by rapper Eminem, that the spirits, at a distance, continued to rise, however, it was with Without You, a song that David Guetta premiered on the album Nothing but the Beat, from 2011, with singer Usher , that the transmission approached its end; just after 9 pm in New York, the collection reached $ 447,276.

