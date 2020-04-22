David Guetta joins the fight against the pandemic with a concert from his rooftop | INSTAGRAM

The famous DJ put on a super show with smoke, lights and of course his music at full volume on the roof of a condo in Miami, where the popular and beloved French DJ David Guetta delighted more than 8.6 million people on Instagram and YouTube, although the neighbors of the place also enjoyed it, with which he wanted to raise 600 thousand dollars to fight against the terrible virus that plagues the world.

The concert was held in Brickell, all thanks to the collaboration it had with the Miami Downtown Development Authority, an agency in charge of regulating activities in the financial center of the city, in South Florida.

The famous DJ had almost two hours of presentation, putting on a super show with lights, smoke and audio almost the same as what would be used in one of his concerts. The French did manage to raise the $ 600,000 that was proposed and will be delivered to the Solidarity Response Fund C0v1d-19 of the World Health Organization, the Fondation Hôpitaux de France and Feeding America.

Despite the good intentions, her concert was also criticized on social networks, as some people broke some sanitary rules of confinement to enjoy it to the fullest, such as that the residents of the building where the event was held received guests to have a great party with one of the best.

It should be remembered that the famous David Guetta released a few months ago: “Detroit 3AM” in collaboration with the Danish DJ Morten, who he pointed out brought him closer to his origins in electronic music.

I wanted to go back to my roots, “said the French DJ and producer in an interview.” I spent a whole year creating a new electronic sound that I think I managed with my friend Morten. It’s like going back to real electronic music, rave music. “

That theme song premiered during his concert at EDC Mexico himself where he served as the main artist, the third and last night of the festival which brought together about 300,000 people in the Mexican capital.

“When I started our music it was very, very underground (countercultural) and later I think I was one of the DJs who managed to move from one genre to another (electronic to pop), which seems incredible to me. But I feel it got to a point where maybe it became too much of a format and that was a problem for me, because I’ve always loved dance music for being free, for being more creative than pop, “said Guetta.

