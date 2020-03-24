David Griffin (Pelicans): “The idea we have in the league is to play again”

In the NBA there is only one idea at the moment regarding the competition: to return. They do not consider a scenario in which the current season ends up being definitively canceled due to the health crisis caused by the coronavirus. This is explained by the vice president of basketball operations at New Orleans Pelicans David Griffin:

“Everything is changing too fast so that the NBA can say right now what’s going to happen. We know for sure that the league wants it to be played again. The idea of ​​the season being canceled is not contemplated and we are modeling every possible scenario so that we can bring the product back to fans. Frankly, we’re going to need to have fun in the future. But, until that time comes, we have to think about containing the coronavirus, so we’re going to continue to be isolated and locked up. Hopefully the moment of return will come sooner rather than later. ”

