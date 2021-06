Last monday, David goffin he was forced to retire on his ATP 500 debut from Halle after a knockdown that did not bode well. Three days later, the worst of the news has been confirmed. The Belgian will not arrive in time to Wimbledon, missing out on the third Grand Slam of the season due to injury. Now it remains to be seen if he can make it to the Olympics or not.

Wimbledon update:

OUT: Goffin

IN: Novak

Next: Bagnis – Entry List Updates (@EntryLists) June 17, 2021