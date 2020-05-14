Subtle, elegant, versatile and capable of fighting against any player. So is David Goffin, a tennis player who is overflowing with talent on all four sides and who has been sharpening his weapons for the week since the return of the circuit. The Belgian acknowledges that he had no hope that tennis would return to normal in 2020, but it seems that things are changing and there are more and more options that can be played by the end of the year.

-The current number ten in the world recognizes the difficulty he has felt when he has returned to training on a tennis court:

“Last week I trained in Monaco with Jannik Sinner and another training partner. The first sensations I had after several weeks without training on a tennis court were strange. I felt as if the ball was very fast and my eyes had to get used to the speed of the game. At first we started slowly because we hit too many balls and that can be very dangerous for the wrist. After so long without playing tennis, all I wanted was to hit the ball, let off steam and run “, He stated in an exclusive interview with the French newspaper L’Equipe.

– Aspects you want to improve before tennis returns to normal:

“The priority that I have and surely the rest of the tennis players on the circuit is to regain contact with the ball and keep physically well. Then it is true that each one has to improve certain aspects. For example, I am working a little more on hitting from the bottom of the court and being more solid when I get on the net. Volleys is one of my flaws in tennis. “

-David Goffin believes that with each passing day there is much more hope that tennis will return this season:

“We do not know when the circuit will return and what the schedule will be like. At the moment we are preparing blindly, as we do not know if we will play on hard court or ground. We also do not know which tournaments will be played and which will not. To be honest , the vast majority of players thought that we would not play this season, but now I have a thread of hope. I think we have a good chance of playing in November or December, but I think we will do it without fans, behind closed doors “, concluded Goffin who did not He had an expected start to the season, managing to reach the semifinals of the Montpellier tournament.

.