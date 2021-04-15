David Goffin and an emotional press conference

The name of David goffin He has long been established in the elite of the ATP circuit. Many have demanded the Belgian player, since always, one more step in terms of results. Yes, we know of his practically innate ability to show big shots from the back of the court, but his instinct and mentality in the important moments has historically been the most important barrier that the Belgian has encountered in his goals. In the last few months, however, David went into a mood and results slump that little by little begins to dissipate.

Defeat Alexander Zverev has allowed him to step on Monte Carlo the Masters 1000 quarterfinals, an achievement that just a month ago seemed mission impossible. The Belgian alternated good results (he won the title in Montpellier) with surprising defeats in the first round. It has been a tortuous road to get here, and Goffin spoke about all of that in a very interesting press conference in which he really opened his feelings to everyone.

How much confidence three victories like these give you

“He gives me a lot of confidence. Today, the way he played was the most important thing. I’ve done everything right. I served very well, I moved very well, which was absolutely key. The serve was there, the forehand too, despite some errors on the backhand. Mentally I stayed in the game until the end, especially in that last stretch in which it took me a lot to close the game. In short, I am very happy with the way I have played “

Is this match a turning point?

“It is clear that it has been a great game, but there are things that I can still do better. It is not a turning point, but the level was very high. Little by little I am feeling better and better. What I really want is to be consistent once and for all, instead of playing a good game and after a short time a bad one. Here, I have played three great games. That means my level is going up. Now I have a game against Evans that is going to be totally different: he is a guy who throws a lot of backhand cut, who attacks the net. I hope, once again, to be able to play a game that allows me to establish a foundation in my game and give me a lot of confidence. “

Surprise for not facing Djokovic in the quarterfinals and yes to Evans

“It is clear that you are always surprised to see Novak lose before the final, especially against a guy who, let’s say, is not a clay court specialist. But if you see Dan play, he is a very talented player. I’ve always thought that I could play well on all surfaces. Perhaps he felt in his head that he could not play well on clay, so he was not very confident on this surface.

Now it seems that he is more professional, much more stable in his tennis. I think he is a little stronger than before, he has won his first ATP title and already has several victories on clay. He’s a great player and it’s going to be a very difficult game, you need an incredible performance to beat Novak in a Masters 1000. “

The importance of attacking at the key points of the match

“I played a great tie-break in the second set until I was 6-2 up, with four match points. There I played four consecutive points that were not good at all. I told myself that I had to go for one more point, Or at least I had to save the set ball that I had against, and then attack. From 6-7 to 9-7 I played three incredible points. I served well, I went for my shots, I attacked with my forehand. I was thinking: “Go, attack with your right, go to the end.” And I did it.

Really, I am very happy. Very happy with how I reacted. I had to do it in no time, because I needed that tie-break. I wanted to finish the match in the second set, and I’m happy with how I was able to finish it. “