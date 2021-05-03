David García renews with Osasuna until 2026

05/03/2021 at 8:39 PM CEST

EFE

The footballer of Osasuna David Garcia He will continue in the Navarrese team for five more years after the player and the club have reached an agreement to extend his contract until June 30, 2026.

The Ibero central will have a termination clause of 20 million euros in LaLiga Santander, while in the LaLiga Smartbank, the silver division of Spanish soccer, this will be 6 million.

The spectacular campaign that is taking place Garcia made several clubs pay attention to him to reinforce the defensive plot of his team with a view to the next season, something that has made the sports director of Osasuna, Braulio Vazquez, has put the batteries in the renewal of the youth squad.

At 27 years old, the red number 5 has 194 games with the Tajonar club jersey and this season has been one of the key pieces for Osasuna You have achieved virtual permanence in a comfortable way.

The pair that David García forms with Aridane has been classified as one of the best and most reliable of this League, in which Osasuna He has only conceded 41 goals so far this season. Osasuna has made the announcement of the renewal official through an emotional video entitled ‘Heir to a story’ in which mythical former players appear as Miguel Flaño or Cesar Cruchaga.