David Fincher wants to resurrect the Mindhunter series with a third season for Netflix

Mindhunter, David Fincher’s series of serial killers, was a resounding critical success but it did not quite convince the great mass of Netflix users, where lighter productions such as Bridgerton, Cobra Kai, Lupine or La casa de papel triumph, which caused the third season to be postponed indefinitely. This could soon change, as the latest rumors suggest that the director of Mank is negotiating with Netflix the continuity of the fiction.

Small Screen notes that one of its sources revealed that “negotiations between Netflix and Fincher are ongoing. They are discussing the possibility of bringing the Mindhunter series back for a third season. ” The source added that “it is still too early, but Fincher is more optimistic about the project.”

These rumors are far from what the director of Seven or The Curious Case of Benjamin Button declared last November in this regard. “I don’t know if it makes sense to continue,” Fincher shared with Variety. “It was an expensive series. It had a very passionate audience, but we never got the numbers to justify that cost, “he admitted.

Initially, Fincher had hired a new filmmaker to direct season 2 of the series, but when the scripts fell short of Fincher’s expectations, he became fully involved in the project.

“I needed some time. We had all our hands working on finishing season 2 and we didn’t have too many notes for season three. I admit I was a bit like, ‘I don’t know if I’m ready to spend another two years like this,’ ”the director acknowledged.

Until new details are out, Fincher is focused on award season with Mank, who is up for 10 Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Leading Actor for Gary Oldman and Best Supporting Actress for Amanda Seyfried.

Source: However