Today, Monday, April 20, 2020, we should be talking about Count of Godó. In a normal situation, we would be communicating from Barcelona and bringing from there everything that would happen in the tournament, but the situation is quite different. With everything stopped, we will have to wait at least a year to see tennis again in Barcelona. David ferrer, who was to debut as tournament director, will have to wait another year to “debut” in his new position. The man from Alicante, who hung up his racket last season, answered Mundo Deportivo’s call, as well as participating in a fun chat with Feliciano on Instagram, giving details of his work in the tournament and how he is living the current situation.

The one from Jávea is spending these days with his family, where he tries to stay active as much as possible. “I take the opportunity to spend more time with my family. My wife works so I have the responsibility to be with him. I don’t have time to get bored, I have everything super square. I do full sport.”

Regarding the current situation with the CoVid-19, Ferrer assures that at the beginning of everything he was very attentive to the news that was coming out every day but that in recent times he has wanted to disconnect a bit so as not to get saturated, “When you see the news you don’t see Nothing positive. A week ago I left it because it overwhelms me. There comes a point where you say that you are going to try to enjoy your time with your family and be positive. These things make you value more what you have. “

The Coronavirus has prevented us from enjoying an edition that promised a lot and that is that the picture that the Count of Godó had was absolutely spectacular, with the presence of several Top 10 such as Rafa Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Daniil Medvedev or Stefanos Tsitsipas. “Hopefully by 2021 we can repeat the list. It was spectacular. As for the Top 10’s, the best in the history of the tournament. We are lucky that many tennis players want to come. Barcelona will always have a great table guaranteed. For me, it is the best Circuit ATP 500. “

Like many other professionals in the world of tennis, Ferru also finds it difficult for us to see tennis again in 2020. The situation is so different in so many countries and with so many infected globally, it is difficult to think of a return to the slopes in the short / medium term. “It will be complicated. I think it will not be easy to see an event with so many players and public from so many countries.”

Regarding who can hurt this “lost year” the most, Ferrer believes that for Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, this break can be useful. “On a mental and physical level, this rest will be good for them. For them, it will be like starting again rested. For young people, this break will not be so important. It will be easier for them to return. For those who have a family, defend points and It does not invoice economically, it will cost you to start. “

Finally, the one from Jávea explained why he joined the position only for one year. “I would not want to rush into the decision to renew any longer. I would like to be able to assess and that the Board has no obligation, neither for its part nor for mine. Barcelona is a tournament that I love very much,” said David, who also offered his point of view about the most difficult thing you are finding as director of the Barcelona tournament. “When you talk to the tennis player’s environment, there are situations that you don’t really control. At first it surprises, but then you understand it. They are very few cases.”

