David Ferrer: “Nadal is the favorite of all on land”

He played a pleasant talk on Marcador with one of the best tennis players we have had in our country and current director of the tournament Conde de God that is being celebrated in Barcelona.

David Ferrer goes through Radio MARCA on the night before Rafa Nadal’s debut on the court that bears his name: “Rafa played two very good games but it is true that Rublev surprised him. In the end they just started the gravel tour and for me Rafa is the clear favorite on clay by game and because I see him excited or well. If he doesn’t have a major injury, he’s always going to be the favorite. ”

In addition, the one from Jvea also spoke about Feliciano Lopez and the place where you can say goodbye to tennis: “If he cannot retire in Madrid I would love him to retire in Barcelona, ​​although I would like that both he and Rafa Nadal never retire.“.