David Faitelson was disappointed by the insipid draw at Club América vs Cruz Azul

The expectation for the Classic Young between the Eagles of America and Cruz Azul was too high, because both teams dominate the general table of the Clausura 2021 of the MX LeagueHowever, both teams showed a fairly conservative football so they could not go from a draw to a goal.

Faced with this situation, the journalist from ESPN, David faitelson showed his discontent at the insipid draw in the Classic Young, where incidentally, there was controversy in the goals of both squads, being the annotations through the penalty.

“Disappointing game between Cruz Azul and América. Two controversial penalties and two teams that took few risks … If they play again, it would be in the final …”

“Between Cruz Azul and America, today, I liked Puebla more …”

Both teams are qualified for the Fiesta Grande del Futbol Mexicano and are the favorites to lift the title of the MX LeagueHowever, both teams disappointed in the most anticipated match of the season.

