David Faitelson tunde to Club América: Stop crying

After the draw of Club América against Portland Timbers in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League and after the controversy generated by the poor refereeing of the Guatemalan Mario escobar, the journalist of ESPN, David Faitelson, He took the opportunity to hit the azulcrema team and its fans hard.

As usual, Faitelson began to send messages against the azulcrema team once the match ended, assuring that the tie to one goal is a good result for America, although it could be much better.

Despite Faitelson’s ‘sweetie’ to the Eagles, immediately afterwards came an acid comment from the student of José Ramón Fernández’s anti-Americanism school, as he left an incendiary little message for all the fanatical Azulcrema, especially for his ‘friend’, El Donkey Van Rankin.

Will America again demand arbitration? Please stop “crying” about everything …

Will America again demand arbitration? Please, stop “crying” about everything … Ccp.- Donkey Van Rankin.

Already warmed up, Faitelson left a last note dedicated to America, implying that the Eagles were ‘flying low’ at the end of the season, just before starting the Liguilla, the most important stage in Mexican Soccer, because there where the championship is defined.

“The reality is that America is approaching the league without being able to win in its last presentations,” the journalist launched provocatively.

América will play this Sunday against Pumas UNAM in the Capital Classic, a match in which the Eagles arrive already firmly in second place in the table, while Pumas will have to wait for results to know if they arrive with the possibility of fighting for the Repechage or eliminated .

