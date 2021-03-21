David Faitelson trolled America for losing the lead in the 2021 Guardians Tournament of Liga MX

In the night of yesterday Blue Cross Y Atlas were measured by the duel corresponding to the eleventh day of the Guard1anes 2021 League MX tournament. The Machine was superior and won by a resounding 3-2. In this way, it was placed at the top of the standings, beating America.

After the meeting, David Faitelson, renowned journalist from ESPN, was present in social networks, more precisely in his official account of Twitter, to troll Las Águilas, who have been at the top of the competition for a few hours.

“I think the taste of the general leadership did not last long for America …”, he stressed. It should be noted that those led by Santiago Solari had played a few hours before against Mazatlán as a visitor, who they beat 1-0 with a goal from Ortíz against.

Faitelson trolled America. Jam Media.



On the next date of the contest, azulcrema will receive necaxa on Saturday, April 3, starting at 8:00 p.m. in central Mexico; while the Cementero will visit Juárez on 03/02, and it will be at 10:30 p.m. cdmx.

There are still three days left to witness the great Young Classic among the leaders of the tournament. Cruz Azul and América will meet on Sunday, April 18, and it will start at 9:05 p.m. Central Mexico, at the Azteca Stadium.