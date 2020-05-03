David Faitelson He is a sports journalist who, from the disagreement he had with Cuauhténoc Blanco many years ago, he has been the protagonist of a endless ridicule towards your person on social networks with which, he presumes, he already knows how to live with. There have been few occasions in which a publication of his does not go viral at that time and, the last, was no exception.

The commentator remembered the song ‘Better times‘, A melody that also made popular‘Doctor‘ Garcia after interpreting it on countless occasions. However, and despite being one of the songs more Yuri’s iconic, Twitter users trolled the former journalist from Aztec Sports.

… And as Yuri says: “Better times will always come…”. – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) May 2, 2020

Many criticized his musical tastes. However, the vast majority recreated the controversies he has experienced throughout his career as a star of the media. Some left with the live discussion he had with Ricardo Peláez; however, dozens simulated and even linked the melody of ‘La Jarocha‘ with what was lived in ‘Luis Pirata Fuente ’ over a decade ago.

Despite the above, David Faitelson remains as one of the personalities close to the sport most popular in sociodigital networks. Although on Instagram it only has 24 thousand followers, on Twitter it already accumulates more 3.5 million users, enough to classify it as a true sports influencer in Mexico.

