David Faitelson surrenders to Martinoli, Luis García and the TV Azteca broadcast team

The Mexican National Team achieved an important victory on matchday 2 of the Gold Cup against Guatemala, in an unattractive match where El Tri beat its Concacaf counterpart with a score of 3 goals to 0, where the leading role was taken by a curious situation in the rostrum.

During the transmission of Aztec TV, Christian Martinoli, Luis García and Luis Roberto Alves “Zague” noticed a couple of fans in which the Mexican fan seemed to be excited to be in a Tri game, as opposed to his partner.

Faced with this situation, ESPN journalist David Faitelson highlighted the great talent of the TV Azteca broadcasting team, putting the situation above the triumph of Gerardo Martino’s Mexican National Team.

I’m doubting what was brighter: if the Mexican triumph or the story that @martinolimx, @GarciaPosti, @LRZague and @brodycampos have made a couple in the stands of the Cotton Bowl. Simply wonderful… And love triumphed! – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) July 15, 2021

“Nothing that was not expected… Mexico is better than Guatemala. It had to be proved. It is proven. “

