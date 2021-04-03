David Faitelson sentences Cruz Azul despite his big step in the Clausura 2021

Cruz Azul continues to teach at the Closing 2021 of the MX League, after defeating the Bravos de Juárez, those led by Juan Reynoso they were awarded their 11th victory so far in the contest and securing first place in the General Table.

However, for the ESPN journalist, David faitelsonDespite getting the points, the Machine always ends up disappointing its fans, as it has done in the more than 20 years of drought.

“Playing well, playing badly, Cruz Azul manages to keep winning. That means, so far, in a historic season that will be unfinished without the trophy .. “

With almost 24 years without being able to lift a title in the MX League, Cruz Azul’s Machine is on track to achieve the Clausura 2021 championship, where it has already secured its pass to the Liguilla.

“El Cabecita” Rodríguez continues at an impressive level of play … From a terrible case of indiscipline, he returned to do what he does best: define matches … Good for him and good for Cruz Azul … “

