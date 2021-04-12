David Faitelson says Keylor Navas has been a highly underrated goalkeeper in Europe

Sports journalist David faitelson of the ESPN chain, believes that the Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas Paris Saint Germain of the France League One, has been greatly undervalued throughout his career.

Keylor Navas is on the same level as Manuel Neuer, Thibaut Courtois, Jan Oblak or Marc André Ter Stegen. The only thing that separates him from being considered the best goalkeeper in the world is his nationality. He has been one of the most underrated footballers in history … “said David Faitelson.

He has been one of the most underrated footballers in history … – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) April 12, 2021

