David Faitelson regrets the lack of opportunity for Santiago Ormeño in the Mexican National Team

The sports journalist David faitelson of the ESPN chain, lamented the lack of opportunity for the soccer player Santiago Ormeño in the Mexican team, after being summoned by Gareca for the Copa América with Peru.

The controversial communicator launched his message through his social networks, where he lamented the flight of talents in the Mexican National Team after announcing Ormeño’s call to Peru, after his outstanding campaigns last year.

A “talent drain” will never be pleasant. Santiago Ormeño has been called by Peru to play the Copa América. To the “Tata” Martino ++ who is in all his right ++ did not fill him as a footballer. Good luck and much success for Ormeño … – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) June 10, 2021

David Faitelson respect the decision of the Argentine coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino for not summoning Santiago Ormeño, so he wished the forward luck in his new stage in the South American team.

