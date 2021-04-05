David Faitelson puts Manchester City like Cinderella in the Champions League

The UEFA Champions League returns to action with the round of the quarterfinals with high-level matches and reserved forecasts, ahead of the final part of the current 2020-2021 season in European football.

A few hours away from the first games of the competition, David Faitelson, the critic and commentator of ESPN, has revealed on social networks his favorites in the respective series to be held this Tuesday and Wednesday.

“The only” commoner “that I see in the Champions semi-finals is Manchester City … He placed him alongside Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Chelsea … Guardiola’s team is also having a great time …” , wrote.

It should be noted that the quarter-final round in the UEFA Champions League will begin with the matches Liverpool vs Real Madrid and Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund, to be held in the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium and Etihad Stadium, respectively.

