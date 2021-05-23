David Faitelson praises the great work of Cruz Azul and its great Clausura 2021

Cruz Azul took an important step in its aspirations to win the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, led by strategist Juan Reynoso, the Machine was installed in the grand final by defeating Club Pachuca and now expects a rival between Santos Laguna and the Club Puebla.

The great season of the Machine was recognized by ESPN journalist David Faitelson, who did not hesitate to acknowledge the work of the entire institution of the Ferris wheel, which are “very close” to defeating their demons.

“The Machine” whistles and whistles … He’s in the final. Deserved. Great job from their players, their coaching staff and their managers. Congratulations to the cooperative members and their huge fans throughout the country. “

“Cruz Azul is close, again very close …”

But if someone’s work surprised Faitelson, it was that of José de Jesús Corona, who despite his age, continues to show that he is one of the best goalkeepers in Mexican Soccer.

“Years go by and José de Jesús Corona continues to be one of the best goalkeepers in Mexican soccer …”

