David Faitelson minimizes the final Argentina vs Brazil

Front Lionel messi Y Neymar Jr They will be the main protagonists of the maximum rivalry in South America between the Argentina National Team and the Brazil National Team, for the top honors of the 2021 Copa América.

Despite seeing two of the greatest figures today, David faitelson, the journalist, commentator and critic of ESPN, considered that the final of the Euro 2021 between England and Italy, than the Conmebol Classic between the Albicelestes and the Canarinha.

Read also: Club Tigres: Fans explode with the ‘Piojo Out’ after the defeat against Club América

“A Copa América final, even if it has Messi and Neymar, is still below the football level proposed by the Eurocup. The best football in the world is played in Europe. Messi is the best in the world when he is part of that football. ..”, wrote.

A Copa América final, even if it has Messi and Neymar, is still below the football level proposed by the Eurocup. The best soccer in the world is played in Europe. Messi is the best in the world when he is part of that football … – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) July 10, 2021

It should be noted that the Argentine National Team will seek to break the 28-year drought without being able to achieve an international title, in order to reach the Uruguay national team as the top winners of the Copa América.

While the Brazilian National Team wants to repeat the title achieved in 2019 and maintain its undefeated streak when it disputes the continental tournament of the Conmebol being local and reaching 10 titles in its history.

Read also: Liga MX: Club León closes preseason with victory over Atlético San Luis