David Faitelson launches a message for Uriel Antuna after his controversial statements

Sports journalist David faitelson of the chain ESPN, launched a message for the soccer player Uriel Antuna of the Chivas del Guadalajara of the MX League, after his controversial statements about his future objectives.

Most likely, Uriel Antuna will not win everything with Chivas and will not go back to Europe, but I wish him the best of luck … “, was David Faitelson’s message.

The controversial journalist was forceful with his messages on social networks, where he made it clear that it is very unlikely that the Chivas attacker will win everything with the team, just as it is very unlikely that Antuna will go back to European football.

David Faitelson said in his message that he sees very little chance that Uriel Antuna will return to European football, but he wished him the best of luck for the Mexican attacker to achieve his goals.

