Twitter has become a favorite place for commentators to express their opinion on various topics; however, sometimes it becomes a “ring”.

Now it was the turn of commentators Paco Villa of TUDN and David Faitelson of ESPN. It all started with the Televisa narrator.

Villa tweeted: Hopefully in Mexican soccer the timeshare will end soon, return to promotion and descent and better players will be produced. Also, return to participation in the Copa Libertadores and grow the level of the MLS to compete against better clubs in Concacaf.

Hopefully in Mexican soccer the timeshare will soon end, it will return to the rise and fall and better players will be produced. Also, return to participation in the Copa Libertadores and grow the level of the MLS to compete against better clubs in CONCACAF. – Paco Villa (@Paco_Villa_) June 10, 2020

The controversial ESPN journalist did not stay with the desire and replied:? “And that the TV rights of the Mexican national team be tendered. I mean, if you are already taking a small step forward, dare to take another …”.

And that the TV rights of the Mexican team be tendered. I mean, if you are already taking a small step forward, dare to take the other … https://t.co/jpK1nSlrnk – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) June 10, 2020

Villa lashed out at David’s response and reminded him of his time on TV Azteca.

“Come on, just like how you proposed when you worked at TV Azteca.”

Come on, just like how you proposed when you worked at TV Azteca. With no desire other than the conversation you provoke, the biggest proposal that I remind you about it, was when you painted your face green, white and red. But for me it happens. And it will happen. At the time. https://t.co/nYDF6OnE27 – Paco Villa (@Paco_Villa_) June 10, 2020

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad