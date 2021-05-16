David Faitelson forgets the “curse” and puts Cruz Azul as the favorite of the Clausura 2021

Cruz Azul achieved its pass to the semifinal of the Closing 2021 of the MX League, after going back to the Red Devils of Toluca, putting his name in the first place of candidates to take the title of Mexican Soccer.

The game gave rise to ESPN journalist David Faitelson to recognize Cruz Azul’s great season and assured that Blue Cross he will forget his ghosts and will be champion of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Santiago Giménez gets emboldened and sends a challenging message to Liga MX

“Cruz Azul is a semifinalist. At the end of the day, he will be deservedly so … He was better in the whole tie. And he’s ready to break the long fast …”

Cruz Azul is a semifinalist. At the end of the day, it will be deservedly so …

He was better in the whole tie.

And he is ready to break the long fast … – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) May 16, 2021

“Cruz Azul is and will continue to be the great favorite for the Mexican soccer title …”

Cruz Azul is and will continue to be the great favorite for the Mexican soccer title … – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) May 16, 2021

“If Cruz Azul” solved “today, it can” solve “anything … The” ghosts “do not exist …”

If Cruz Azul “resolved” today, it can “resolve” anything …

Ghosts do not exist… – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) May 16, 2021

With the elimination of the Rojinegros del Atlas and Toluca, Puebla and the Cruz Azul Machine already await rivals for the semifinals, which will come from the crosses between Club América, Rayados de Monterrey, Pachuca and Santos Laguna.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content