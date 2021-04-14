David Faitelson criticizes José Juan Macías for not withstanding the pressure on Chivas

Sports journalist David faitelson of the ESPN chain, launched a strong criticism for the soccer player José Juan Macías de las Chivas del Guadalajara on the MX League, make yourself known that you are looking for your exit at the end of this tournament.

If JJ Macias is not able to withstand the pressure of being the star of Chivas, he will not be able to withstand the pressure of playing at the highest possible level of the game … “, said David Faitelson.

The controversial communicator left his message through his social networks, where he attacked the Mexican attacker assuring that if he does not support the pressure of playing in Chivas, he will not be able to do so playing in the best football in the world.

If JJ Macías is not able to withstand the pressure of being the star of Chivas, he will not be able, either, to withstand the pressure of playing at the highest possible level of the game … – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) April 14, 2021

David Faitelson launched this message after speculation that José Juan Macías asked to leave the club at the end of the tournament, when it was said that he would be the star and the future in the attack of the Sacred Rebaño team in the following years.

