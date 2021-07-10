David Faitelson busts “Tata” Martino for his statements about the Gold Cup

After Gerardo “el Tata” Martino spoke about the difficulty of the Gold Cup and the level of demand for the Mexican National Team, David Faitelson, an ESPN analyst, lashed out against DT del Tri.

Through your Twitter account, Faitelson questioned the words of the “Tata” Martino, ensuring that Mexico has to win by “walking” the gold Cup and without making excuses, as it always has been.

Also read: Mexican National Team: Alan Pulido could see minutes vs Trinidad and Tobago

“” Difficult “to wear the favorite tag in the Gold Cup? Please, Mr. Martino: it was difficult to make Barcelona European Champion. This “Copita” must be won by Mexico “walking” and without excuses … “

“Difficult” to wear the favorite tag in the Gold Cup? Please, Mr. Martino: it was difficult to make Barcelona European Champion. This “Copita” must be won by Mexico “walking” and without excuses … – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) July 10, 2021

The Mexican National Team will begin its participation in the 2021 Gold Cup this Saturday, July 10, against the Trinidad and Tobago National Team, and then face Guatemala and finish the group stage vs El Salvador.

In case of advancing to the next round, Mexico’s rival will leave Group D, where Honduras, Panama, Granada and Qatar meet.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: