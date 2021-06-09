David Faitelson boasts induction into the Sports Journalism Hall of Fame and is busted

Controversial and sharp with each of his opinions, the renowned journalist from ESPN, David Faitelson, was recognized upon being admitted tol Hall of Fame of the Sports Journalist in the Mexican Sports Confederation together with a select group of colleagues among which stand out Luis Villicaña, Adolfo Cortés and Heriberto Murrieta.

At 52 years of age, it is more than 35 years of professional career in sports media which adds up David faitelson in Mexico, beginning his adventure in the ranks of the extinct Imevisión, today Aztec TV, company where he was kept under the tutelage of José Ramón Fernádnez until 2008, when he joined the ranks of ESPN.

“I am very honored to be inducted into the Sports Journalist Hall of Fame at the Mexican Sports Confederation. Thank you very much dear Artemio Cano. An honor to be part of a generation of teachers and friends like Luis Villicaña, Adolfo Cortés and Heriberto Murrieta… ”David tweeted.

Faitelson’s tweet was replicated by some of his colleagues, highlighting the congratulations of Antonio de Valdés, a friend of David’s who has always been in the competition.

On the other hand, and true to their custom, some fans took advantage of the straight to bust Faitelson, remembering his painful incident with Cuahtemoc Blanco, in addition to questioning the merit of induction into the Hall of Fame.

WHO IS DAVID FAITLESON?

David Moshe Pulido is the name of the Israeli-born Mexican sports journalist.

Faitelson is of Jewish descent through his father, as well as having Cuban-Spanish roots through his mother’s side.

The journalist was born in Israel after his father had to leave Cuba, where his wife lived, who was denied access to Mexican territory after the Cuban Revolution.

His career as a journalist began at TV Azteca, when it bore the name of Imevisión, being one of the pillars on which José Ramón Fernández relied, whom David recognizes as his mentor.

In Azteca, Faitelson was an important part of DeporTV’s panel of journalists. In this company he was able to cover 6 World Cups and the Olympic Games from 1988 to 2008.

After more than 20 years in Azteca, Faitelson resigned from the television station to follow in the footsteps of José Ramón Fernández, who had been fired from Azteca and had enrolled in ESPN, a company where they have already added 13 years.

