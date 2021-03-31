David Faitelson belittles the Mexican National Team after winning the Pre-Olympic

The Mexican National Team managed to raise the title of Concacaf pre-Olympic In an agonizing match against the Honduras National Team, a match that reached penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular time, El Tri had a great performance, thus winning the ticket to Tokyo Olympics.

However, while some celebrate, the ESPN journalist, David faitelson, He considered that it is not an achievement that should be celebrated so disproportionately, because for the Mexican National Team it was an obligation to win the Concacaf tournament.

“The celebration seems somewhat exaggerated to me, but the Mexican Olympic team did a good job. He complied, he won the ticket to the Olympics. It was an obligation. Period ”, he shared through his official Twitter account.

The National Team of Jaime Lozano must now focus on the Olympic tournament, which must seek three reinforcements before starting its preparation for the Olympic Games where they will seek to emulate what was done in London 2012.

