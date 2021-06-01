David Faitelson backs Real Madrid’s decision to bring Ancelotti back

Real Madrid, after many rumors, presented its new technical director, Carlo Ancelotti, a strategist who reached glory with the Merengues and will now seek to return Los Blancos to the leading roles after not winning anything in the 2021/2022 season.

Faced with this situation, the journalist from ESPN, David faitelson, praised what was done by the board of the Real Madrid decided to bring an old acquaintance and not do experiments for the next season.

“Real Madrid have made a sensible decision: the return of Carletto Ancelotti to take the place of Zinedine Zidane … An experienced coach who has already known glory with the meringues …”

Ancelotti left Everton from the Premier League and signed for three seasons with the Spanish multi-champion. The letter indicates that it will be in the next few hours when the Italian speaks to the press.

It should be remembered that Ancelotti already had a stage with Real Madrid between 2013 and 2015, in which he managed to win a Champions League in 2014, a Copa del Rey, a European Super Cup and a Club World Cup.

