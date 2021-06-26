David Faitelson assures that “JJ” Macías does not go to the Olympics due to lack of level

After José Juan Macías revealed that he will not participate in the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games with the Mexican National Team due to an injury, the reactions were immediate and David faitelson was one of the first to “hit” the striker of the Chivas del Guadalajara.

Through his ESPN account, the ESPN network analyst assured that “JJ” Macías I was not going to Tokyo Olympics because he did not have a level to be called and not because he was injured this week.

“JJ Macías does not go to the Olympics because he doesn’t have a level of play for an Olympic team. Things as they are…”

JJ Macías does not go to the Olympics because he does not have a level of play for an Olympic team.

Things as they are… – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) June 25, 2021

José Juan Macías caused a drop from the concentration of the Mexican National Team because he suffered a tear in his left leg, the severity of which was not revealed in the report of the Mexican Football Federation.

A couple of hours after Macías’s medical report was shared, the same Chivas forward reported through his social networks that he would not go to the Olympic Games.

