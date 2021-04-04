David Faitelson applauds Funes Mori after equaling Rayados’ record for top scorer

Sports journalist David faitelson of the chain ESPN, surrendered in front of Rogelio Funes Mori of Rayados from Monterrey, after equaling Humberto Suazo as the top scorers in the club’s history in this Guardians Tournament 2021.

The historical character that Rogelio Funes Mori already has with the Monterrey jersey is undeniable. Tying Suazo is no small achievement. Congratulations to him. However, the mockery of the Atlético de San Luis goalkeeper was unnecessary … “was David Faitelson’s message.

The controversial Mexican communicator was clear in his message on social networks, ensuring that the Argentine striker has become a historic member of the Club Rayados and placing him alongside André-Pierre Gignac de Tigres.

Between Funes Mori and Gignac they have “rewritten” the history of Monterrey soccer …

Two historic scorers … – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) April 4, 2021

For David Faitelson, he also attacked Funes Mori himself, ensuring that the way he celebrated his goal was very abundant, since he made fun of the Atlético San Luis goalkeeper, which caused controversy on social networks.

