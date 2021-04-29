David Faitelson anticipates ‘English final’ in UEFA Champions League

Premier League teams emerged ahead of the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, as the Chelsea tied in his visit to Real Madrid and the Manchester City defeated the Paris Saint-Germain in the first duel of the series.

Because of this, David faitelson, a journalist from ESPN, announced that there will be an “English final” in this edition of the Champions, because both the Chelsea As the City They got great results in the first leg matches.

“An English final in the Champions League is underway. Chelsea and City have achieved very good results as visitors and will be favorites on the island… ”

Advancement of an English final in the Champions League. Chelsea and City have achieved very good results as visitors and will be favorites on the island … – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) April 28, 2021

For the return leg, Chelsea would advance to the final with a goalless draw or any win, while Manchester City can afford to lose 1-0 and advance further.

The markers that would take the games to the extension would be a 1-1 of Real Madrid against the Blues and a 2-1 of PSG on the Cityzens.

