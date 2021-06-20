David Faitelson and Ricardo Peláez on the verge of blows; were separated by security elements

Ángel García Toraño, a former journalist for the ESPN network, recalled the famous fight between David Faitelson and Ricardo Peláez, and revealed that even security elements had to intervene to prevent both panelists from coming to blows.

During a chat with him “Doctor” Luis GarcíaFor the Conecta MX YouTube channel, the Mexican journalist recalled the famous episode of “you’re stupid” and declared that a couple of producers came down to the studio to calm the waters.

Also read: Club América would yield half of Roger Martínez’s pass to Boca Juniors for a millionaire figure

But the producers did not arrive alone, as a couple of security elements also had to intervene to separate the now manager of Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara and Faitelson, as the situation could get out of control.

“Nothing has been planned. That of David and Peláez, “you’re stupid”, I was sitting next to it, when you see that he is serious. You realize when the thing is losing control. The producers, you know, we are going to a pause and the two producers did go down and they lowered security elements to separate “

In that meeting, despite the fact that Faitelson demanded an apology, Ricardo Peláez remained in his position, so the program continued with this tension between the panelists.

Ángel García Toraño stated that none of these “fights” that have been seen on the air in different ESPN spaces have been planned, since everything comes as a product of the heat of the discussion.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: