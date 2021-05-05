David Faitelson advises Cruz Azul for the end of the season

Cruz Azul achieved its pass to the semifinal of the Concacaf Champions League, in addition to waiting for a rival in the Clausura League 2021 of Liga MX, where he finished as general leader, which delighted the fans of the Machine with a double.

However, those led by Juan Reynoso They have to deal with the ghosts, because they have fallen one step away from being champions and being able to break the 20-year drought without winning a Liga MX title, so the ESPN journalist, David faitelson he dared to advise Cruz Azul for the final phase of the contest.

“Cruz Azul should not be afraid of the pressure that is placed on them. Yes, they are great favorites and they must respond to it for what it is: a great and historic team ”.

Cruz Azul’s excellent streak of games without defeat continues to increase and there are already 19 consecutive games without losing both in the Liga MX and in the Concachampions, if nothing strange happens, the Machine will face Rayados in the semifinal of the Concachampions.

