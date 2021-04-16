David F. Sandberg trolls his fans with a fun ‘preview’ of the script of Shazam: Fury of the Gods – Tomatazos

Much has been said about the DC Extended Universe, most notably focusing on films like Justice League – 41% and Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, a lot has also been said about Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% and even about the great disappointment that was for many Wonder Woman 1984 – 76%, after Wonder Woman – 92% will win over fans in 2017. However, Shazam! – 88% is one of the company’s most ignored films and, honestly, it’s one of the best – if not the best.

Now that the sequel –Shazam: Fury of the Gods– is about to go into production, news about this film has not stopped coming out, although it still receives less attention than the highest-grossing superhero projects, however, director David F. Sandberg (Annabelle 2: The Creation – 69%, When the Lights Go Out – 76%) has decided to play a bit with the fans and has revealed the supposed last page of the script of this new film (via HeroicHollywood).

The filmmaker decided to go to Reddit, the best known platform to share rumors or ideas about different content, to troll the fans a bit with a supposed look at the final page of the script. This has not only made the public speculate, but they have also begged that this look is something real, because one of the last lines is really nice and a great reference to what the DC film universe is.

As already stated, the upcoming sequel has made headlines recently after both Helen Mirren (The Great One Ivan – 93%, The Good Liar – 73%) and Lucy Liu (Future World – 0%, Kung Fu Panda 3 – 87%) joined the cast. However, Sandberg’s new reveal has sparked great interest from fans of the character and the first film.

The video posted on Reddit, with a very eye-catching title – Leaked video from the production office of Shazam 2 !! (Ending spoiler ?!) – shows an unknown person, probably Sandberg himself, running through the film’s production office, finding the script for the sequel and flipping it to the end.

The dialogue suggests that the superfamily ends up in the Hall of Justice and finds “Batman’s dusty hood”, before Billy Batson joked that “the real Justice League was the friends we made along the way.” It’s certainly a great effort on the part of the director to play with the minds of the fans, but that line would look great in the movie.

Shazam!, of 2019, won over critics and audiences with an entertaining mix of humor and heart. Likewise, it was described as a superhero movie that never forgets the real power of the genre: the joyous fulfillment of wishes. In addition to this, the performances of both Zachary Levi (The Mauritanian – 55%, La Estrella de Belén – 64%), as well as the youth cast were applauded, which really made the film a pleasure for adults and the very young.

The previous film followed the young orphan Billy Batson, who in search of his lost mother finds something from another world, the powers of an ancient sorcerer. With the heart of a child, but in a body with great muscles, Shazam expands into his adult version and does everything any teenager with superpowers would do: have fun with them! The hero decides to test the limits of his abilities with the cheerful daring of a 14-year-old boy. However, life teaches him that sooner rather than later he must master his powers to fight evil.

