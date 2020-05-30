The success of 2019 was something that many fans of comic book cinema were looking for, something fun but with incredible moments of action, this is why the film was a success at the time, not for nothing are they already asking for a sequel that will arrive in 2022. At the end we can see how Superman appears in the cafeteria with our protagonists, but we only see his body and as the fans asked for it, here is the full cameo by Henry Cavill in ‘Shazam!’ revealed by the director himself.

Obviously the idea was to have Cavill in the studio that day, but due to problems with the schedule this did not make it possible. After ‘Justice League’ premiered, DC fans didn’t seem enthusiastic about the future of their characters or the story, not for nothing Ben Affleck decided to hang up the Batman suit so as not to return and the star of ‘The Witcher’ could do the same.

So far the future of both actors in the DCEU is unknown, it is said that they are in talks to return, but they still have not reached an agreement that can be happy for both parties, so it only remains to wait to see that they resolve and make it official, Would you like to see another actor like Superman and Batman? Or do you prefer to stay with those who are currently?

In short, in what they manage to fix all that, it is better to think of more pleasant things, such as the revelation of the complete cameo of Henry Cavill in ‘Shazam’, which the director himself released on social networks. It is not an image, but a video which finally fulfills the dreams of fans who wanted to see the actor in such a beloved movie, It may not be what you expected, but it will make you laugh for a while.