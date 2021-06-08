David Dushman, the last soldier who participated in the liberation of Auschwitz, dies

After dismantling the Auschwitz concentration camp, David Dushman continued his professional successes as an Olympic coach.

David Dushman’s life did not end, under any circumstances, by emerge victorious from Auschwitz. On the contrary, once he got out of the concentration camp in January 1945, he decided to pursue fencing professionally in the Soviet Union.

David Dushman: the last liberator from Auschwitz

Photo: Markus Heine / NurPhoto via .)

Years later, the president of the Munich Jewish community, Charlotte Knobloch, recognized David Dushman as the “Hero of Auschwitz.” Upon his death, on June 4, 2021, an official statement from the same institution detailed that he saved “countless lives“. Life didn’t end there for David Dushman.

At the end of World War II, Dushman knew that the military was no longer for him. After earning 40 Soviet military decorations of honor, chose to make a life beyond the battlefield. He then decided to become a women’s fencing coach, since held for more than 30 years.

From 1952 to 1988, he trained the most fierce communist fencers. From then on, he would be seen consistently at the Olympics, supporting his female sword master team.

We suggest: Thousands of World War II bombs are still active and could explode at any time

Olympic and military hero

Photo: Markus Heine / NurPhoto via .

David Dushman’s father He was a sports doctor throughout his life. His professional career gave rise to his personal interest in sports. Eventually, his father was enlisted in the Red Army as a medic, which gave foot for your child to enter later.

Years later, towards the end of the Great War, Dushman Jr. was part of the Red Army battalion that liberated the Jews locked up in the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland. Although 6 million women, children and men were systematically murdered there, David Dushman managed to dismantle the administration of one of the most important torture centers cruel twentieth century.

After his great victory in Poland, his professional development as an Olympic leader earned him even more cheers in the Soviet Union. Thomas Bach, the German president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and a former fencer, knew David Dushman personally.

Upon learning of her death, Bach said in a statement that he was grieved: “When we met in 1970, immediately offered me friendship and advice, despite Mr. Dushman’s personal experience with WWII and Auschwitz, and he was a man of Jewish origin, ”he was sincere. “This was such a profound human gesture that I will never forget.”

Keep reading:

They discover a banned World War II drug in weight loss pills

A German World War II bomb explodes in England causing damage to buildings