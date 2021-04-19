David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, together again

Dana Scully and Fox Mulder or, what is the same, Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny they have reunited. And no, it’s not that I’m going to see a new season of ‘File X’. The actress has published on her social networks this photo with her former co-star with the message: “Stella has made a new friend”, referring to her dog.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

As expected, the followers of the series have launched into speculating about the reason for their meeting: Are they preparing a project together? Is there a special reunion of the legendary series underway? Well, we are sorry to disappoint you, but it seems not. It is simply a meeting of friends, since Gillian and David have a very good relationship.

In fact, Anderson, after her masterful portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in ‘The Crown’, is already preparing what will be her next television series: ‘The First Lady’, where she will get into the skin, this time, of Eleanor Roosevelt.

David, for his part, has finished the comedy ‘The Bubble’, directed by Judd Apatow and about a group of actors forced to live together in quarantine in a hotel while trying to finish filming a movie. We will also see him in the miniseries ‘Truly Like Lightning’, where he will take on the role of former Hollywood stuntman Bronson Powers, turned Mormon and living with his three wives and ten children.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io