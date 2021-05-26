David de Gea, focus of the memes after failing the decisive penalty of the final of the Europa League

David De Gea he was the villain of the fans of the Manchester United, but not because it had a sung or because an easy shot did not stop. Quite the contrary, in fact: he missed a shot he made.

It was in that eternal penalty shootout that he took the Villarreal, in which the goalkeepers had to shoot after the 11 outfield players from each team did. Rulli did not fail in his, but De Gea did. The Spanish goalkeeper (that a penalty has not been stopped in an official match since 2016) began to receive teasing on the networks, many of them shared with his partner Edurne.

De Gea entering the Manchester United dressing room. pic.twitter.com/p7Lvq1vRKY – Bullying Futbolero (@BullyingFutbol) May 26, 2021

Would you renew De Gea? pic.twitter.com/NiFygBR6bC – FanaticXFUT (@FanaticXfut) May 26, 2021

De gea vs Villarreal pic.twitter.com/VI72F6f4sY – zayn (@ZaynQF) May 26, 2021

Me remembering that night of August 31, 2015 and De Gea’s fax pic.twitter.com/rIzny2yFas – Fran (@fracagu_) May 26, 2021

The summary of the last seasons of De Gea # UELfinal pic.twitter.com/wyfQK4S0ag – PSG FAN 🇫🇷🇧🇷 (@ NeyPSG_10) May 26, 2021

Gerard Moreno with De Gea in the national team when he starts to tell what happened to him on penalties pic.twitter.com/bXwkShv91H – • (@efevalors) May 26, 2021

Rulli: * scores and saves the penalty *

From gea: pic.twitter.com/mBECUo064b – 𝑬𝒅𝒐𝒏𝒂𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒅𝒘𝒊𝒏 🇸🇪🎩 (@EdonaCardwin) May 26, 2021

De Gea in penalties 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/BFO20cThpg – 🅤🅝 🅖🅐🅑🅞 🅜🅐🅢 🇲🇽 (@ Gabo_alejandro9) May 26, 2021

Are we in time to kick De Gea out of the Euro Cup and take Roncero as goalkeeper? pic.twitter.com/ga7evezMao – Gravesen (@GravesenRM) May 26, 2021

De Gea: “Well I haven’t stopped any of them to see if I can score a penalty” Spain: pic.twitter.com/Mg8nnotpRd – the.substitute (@Rober_is) May 26, 2021

David de Gea Quintana (Madrid, November 7, 1990) is a Spanish footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for Manchester United in the English Premier League. Formed in the lower categories of Atlético de Madrid, De Gea made his debut with the first team in 2009. pic.twitter.com/1oc0BFFuBM – Tugencio (@tugencio) May 26, 2021

Luis Enrique right now, what confidence is going to take Gea’s friend to the euro 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/GjFKXvlc1S – DOUMBIA (@Doumbia_FUT) May 26, 2021

The goal that De Gea had to score has already scored … ️ pic.twitter.com/qvkdtaAfUV – Ʀ α ψ κ ø ☄️ 🇪🇦 (@__Cronos_) May 26, 2021

And these are just the first, because in the next few hours there will be many more.