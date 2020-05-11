Super-champion of the sambas-enredo at the Rio Carnival, a true collector of hits, specialist in very popular choruses that are true ‘grudes’, the composer David Corrêa, 82 years old and supporter of Fluminense, died on Sunday (May 10), victim Covid-19. He was the author of sambas that made history in Portela, Vila Isabel, Mangueira, Imperatriz Leopoldinense and, even Tricolor at heart, bears in his curriculum the signature of the work that Estácio de Sá took to the avenue in 1995 and that marked the centenary of Flamengo , sung until today by the red-black crowd.

One of the great samba myths, David Corrêa dies due to complications from the new coronavirus (Reproduction)

Photo: Lance!

Early days in Portela

David began his career offering music to some popular samba dancers in the late 60s and gained bamba status by having a series of victories in a samba-enredo contest in Portela. The first triumph came in 1973 (Pasárgada, his only victory signing by himself). In 1975 he painted his first resounding success: Macunaíma (with Norival Reis).

“I’m leaving / I’m leaving / I’m not here anymore / I’m going to live in infinity and become a constellation”

(Portela 1975)

Winner four times in a row

The golden phase of David Corrêa at Portela took place between 1979 and 1982. It was four years running winning the sambas, with emphasis on the 1980, the only one that the composer was pleased to see sung by the champion school (Portela shared the title with Imperatriz and Beija-Flor); and 1981, one of the most popular of all time.

“Carioca has something / knows how to love and live …… He works from January to January / In February he falls into the delight of revelry ”

(Portela 1979)

“O ray the sun o dindin / Suspend the dindin moon / Save the clown that is there in the middle of the street”

(Portela 1980)

“And here I go, by the immensity of the sea / In this wave that borders the avenue of foam / Drags me to samba”

(Portela 1981)

“Take me, take me / Take me, I come from Bahia too / Master-room and flag bearer / Spinning in a love tale”

(Portela 1982)

Successful pit stop in Salgueiro

From 1983, David Corrêa sought to compete for other schools and the success was maintained. His winning samba at Salgueiro in 1984 has one of the most well-known choruses of carnival:

“Oiá, oiá / Smelling water for yo-yo / I’ll send for you / At the fountain of the lord”

(Willow 1984)

Two-time champion in the Village



In 1985, the composer, always with partner Jorge Macedo, headed for Vila Isabel. He won the contest twice in a row, again playing the most popular sambas:

“I gave you a sweet city / There is a sweet smell in the air / Inhá Preta, a sweet love”

(Vila Isabel 1985)

“Ô ô ô ô ô ô, I sing that the nostalgia that stayed, stayed / The hill goes down, hallucinates me / Making the world go round / It’s a step, it’s dust, it’s sequin / For the king to rotate / Ô lelê / But the world is for I play “

(Vila Isabel 1986)

Victory in the Empress in 1988, without the partner of faith

The last samba above ended the partnership with Jorge Macedo. But David Corrêa did not stop winning. In 1988, he landed briefly at Imperatriz Leopoldinense to record his ninth winning samba at the Rio carnival in ten years. And once again, he made a refrain in a plot that mocked the economic plans that led Brazil to uncontrollable inflation. His partners were Guga, Gibi and one of the great samba, Zé Katimba.

“I want to be able to be Marajá / Enjoy life / For life not to enjoy me”

(Empress 1988)

Take me away …

The winning streak was not repeated in the 90s, but the author showed that he was still one of the greatest, placing two sambas in the anthology of carnival. In 1994, the victorious hymn of Mangueira emplacado and the chorus is still very popular, perhaps the best known to the new generation (Carlos Senna, Bira do Ponto and Paulinho de Carvalho were the other authors).

“Take me that I am going / Dream of myself / Behind the pink-green / Only those who have died will not go”

(Hose 1994)

Tricolor signs the samba of Fla’s centenary

The following year, in 1995, he achieved a feat. The samba-plot he made for Estácio de Sá, which was about the centenary of Flamengo, beat the favorites (including one from another great carnival composer, Dominguinhos do Estácio). The fanatical tricolor then signed the samba that Flamengo fans sing to this day. David’s partners were Adilson Torres, Déo and Caruso (this was a very championship at Estácio).

“It’s Mengo tengo / in my quengo it’s only Flamengo / Uh! Tererê.Sam Flamengo until I die …. Coral snake, Parrot vintém / Red-black vest / There is no one for anyone”

(Estácio de Sá, 1995).

In this century

David Corrêa continued to compete in the samba-enredo contests, he won at Portela in 2002, but without the shine of the 70s, 80s and 90s, which does not minimize his immense collaboration to make the carnival in Rio even more popular.

Successes off the avenue

His success cartel was not only in the sambas de plot. At least two of his songs were big hits. The main one: “Mel na Boca”, hit in the voice of Almir Guineto re-released by dozens of artists such as Alcione and Beth Carvalho.

“Is that what love is? / If it’s a spell, I’ll throw flowers in the sea / A ray of light / From the sun it will shine again / That faded and left night in my eyes”

The other is one of Elza Soares’ greatest hits: “Good morning, Portela”.

“If someone asks if I am happy by chance / My destiny is who says / because happiness is hard to find”.

He made almost a hundred songs, he was stamped on his friend Agepê’s albums (‘Amor Atrevido’ is an example), he always enjoyed making ironic or double-meaning songs in the Dicró style, like “Jacaré Papão”:

“Don’t dive because the lagoon is deep / Alligator will eat your swim trunks.”

Run over, Covid and death

In recent years, David Corrêa has had health problems, always recovering. On April 17, 2020, he was run over in Jacarepaguá, was hospitalized, but recovered. A week later, because of a kidney problem, he again had to be hospitalized and ended up dying on Sunday night, with the report indicating Covid-19. The samba bamba would make 83 knots on the 5th of June.

See too:

The players who wore Real’s shirt and you may not even remember