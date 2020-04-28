The protagonist of ‘100 Days to Fall in Love’ ensures that the engine of the series is love

This Tuesday, April 28, at 9/8 PM Central, Telemundo premieres the series / novel, ‘100 Days to Fall in Love’, a story full of many stories that intertwine and at the same time live in themselves. David Chocarro, one of the four protagonists, along with Mariana Treviño, Erik elias and Ilse Salas, gives life to Emiliano, a faithful believer in freedom in all senses, who carries love in human relationships as a flag without believing in the conventional way.

We speak with the actor, who hours before this new adventure in his career begins, tells us how it feels to be part of a historical moment where television resurfaces and the family reunites; of his complicity with Mariana Treviño, and the achievements that have made him internationalize characters that have been a success in his country, Argentina.

-In the midst of a pandemic and in quarantine, the public again chose to watch traditional television and with family, a dream for those who make stories like ‘100 Days to Fall in Love’?

David Chocarro: It is good in several aspects: on the one hand it is good that everyone feels to see the same thing, beyond physically being a moment of family reunion. And I think it is interesting because nowadays everyone has access to see what they want, at any time, in fact the same families, at the same time, may be seeing 3 or 4 different things, and what was always criticized or what the old school looks like, this setting at the same time, today in the historical moment that we are living precisely with the pandemic … I think it is a gift, let’s meet at 9 to see everyone the same, to share something that we are all going to understand, that we are going to get hooked and not only in this house, but after surely at the end of the chapter, the messages begin on WhatsApp, the audios: “Did you see what he said?” … “I told you I was going do, and I can’t believe it ”… That seems to me a very nice point of union.

-The series / novel from humor will raise very common themes and taboos of society that in this meeting you will not miss the opportunity to chat with your family …

D.Ch .: Yes, the feeling is that it should work a little more now because I think people are a bit overwhelmed, on the one hand because of the amount of topics that are discussed about the pandemic and nothing else, and on the other hand because I think they are also a little saturated in terms of the Latin fictions of so much violence, I don’t even want to mess with what is narco-series because it goes further… In general terms it is as if all the fictions should have a lot of violence and here they will find something very different, yes there is but social violence. It is a violence that we face every day, all citizens, so that’s why I think it is good for the family debate.

“100 Days to Fall in Love”, the new Telemundo.

-The series / novel will surprise us with a topic never discussed on Hispanic television in the United States: gender identity, do you think the public is prepared to understand and accept it?

D.Ch .: One can believe a thousand things, then what ends up happening is already alien to you … I do believe that they are more and more everyday topics, and one can avoid them as much as he wants, but there will be a moment when you will have it in front with ‘100 Days to Fall in Love’. In addition, the beauty is the respect with which the themes are played, and the seriousness with which they are played, beyond the fact that it is a comedy, that people are going to have fun, it has many moments in which that depth suits them. to touch the fibers, and all that information that is handled within this fiction, is real, proven information, studied information, it is not pure fiction it will also be very educational.

-What happens to you with this empowerment of identity?

D.Ch .: I love it, because I think it’s about time too. The public is still small and sometimes they are ambitions that this is super massive, but at least being able to plant that seed and start to disintegrate around there seems to me to be a bit of a goal. That is a bit of the motivation that also led me to enter the project. The biggest attraction of ‘100 Days …’, beyond that if the characters are good or not, the characters are colloquial characters, very grounded, that obviously each of the actors try to put and enrich them and make them dynamic, cute, empathetic , but definitely the protagonism here is the stories, not only that of the separation of the protagonists, but also all the family stories, ties, love, relationships.

-Your character, Emiliano, is very nice, the prototype of the ‘winner’, but you will also achieve a claim that love rescues.

D.Ch .: It is that love has many forms. The basis is love, and through these characters, and these stories, we will see the different forms of love, but they are all love. In the case of Emiliano too, what he seeks is always to respect himself, to respect others, he puts love first, and it is love itself that ends up modifying it and putting it in crisis, but definitely the engine of ‘100 Days’, yes we had to unify it, yes it is love.

David Chocarro.

-What do you like about your character?

D.Ch .: I like the honesty with which he lives, in that sense Emiliano is like: he managed to take off his backpack many years ago, and he goes straight ahead through life… Obviously, later we will know his crises and how he is destabilized from truth They were not told to him, but he always seeks to be the most frontal, the most direct, the simplest, and that is something that I love about Emiliano.

-As an Argentine you have had to make two characters who were an icon in his country “Santito” of ‘El Recluso’ and now Emiliano of ‘100 Días Para Enamorarnos’, in super successful series, and that you also managed to make them successful, and perhaps if You would have stayed, you would not have had to interpret them, is it a triumph, an internal revenge, to have been able to internationalize them?

D.Ch .: It is not so much the feeling of triumph, but a feeling as of gratitude to life, sacrifice, effort, career, to so many things left behind. I am very aware that today I have the possibility of doing a lot of things, projects, characters, that perhaps if I had stayed in Argentina I don’t know what would have happened, and there is always the same ‘maybe’ … The feeling , the way things were coming, I think not and today thanks to the international career that is being seen and growing more and more, it not only allows me to embody these characters, but also face projects, which out there being in Argentina or I didn’t even have access, in terms of theater, in terms of fictions, and nowadays I can relate to executives who give me the chance to get more creative, to carry out projects, something that was very limited there.

-Your ‘love’ in fiction is Mariana Treviño, who speaks wonders of you and what they achieved both on the set and in friendship outside of it, what has she meant to you?

D.Ch .: I can also speak wonders about her … I found myself cool working with her. It has happened to me with some other talents once, but very few times in my career as it happened to me with Mariana, who makes the scene so alive that it takes you by the hand. It is like when a small soccer team plays with a large soccer team and as everything turns out better, I think it is reflected in everything. When someone so ‘nice’ is put next to you, as we say in Argentina, so talented, it’s like you have to go, you have to let go, float with him, dance with him, and the truth is that Marianita on stage He is a beast, he is impressive, it is impressive how alive he is, the character lives for those moments, he is very beautiful, the truth is that working with Mariana is a journey, it is a walk.

-Did you want more? Would you like to do other projects with her?

D.Ch .: Yes absolutely. In addition we made a very nice friendship, there we are going around in our heads to see what else we can do together because the experience was very good … Something that I also greatly value from Mariana, and this is something not only said by me because everyone You know, she is a very talented person, well known in the middle, who make characters with a lot of commitment, depth, even if it is comedy, but she does them with a total commitment and despite all that, she is your ideal partner, she is super generous and zero prejudiced. Many times I have to struggle with that if someone does not know your past, your career, your characters or does not know what it is, your training, this thing is in the middle of ‘nobody’: “this is the actor of the novel, the galancito ”… And I never felt that with Mariana, she always listened to me, we always debated, we got creative together, we worked as a team and that’s fantastic!

-Do you feel that, that you are for the other the gallant, the novel?

D.Ch .: It depends for whom, but yes, that obviously happens to me a lot … Not only it happens to a lot of people and unfortunately it can also happen to me with another: “Ah, this is the little cock he made! ”… Overcoming distances, this is what happens to Leonardo DiCaprio, today everyone talks about how wonderful he is as an actor, but when he came out with ‘Titanic’, they said he was a pretty face, and over time people started watching and I included myself, we started to see content that he had already made, movies that he had made much younger, and the guy is a mega super actor, but normally we get into that prejudice. That is why, meeting an actor who does not have it, as is the case of Mariana, who calmly has all the cards to do it because she is a girl with a lot of training, super educated, very read, who has done a lot of theater, who has done a lot of movies, series, and suddenly it comes to make a new format for her. However, all the compromise was taken.

-What do you say to people who today sit down, as a family, to see ‘100 Days’? What to put your eye on?

D.Ch .: I would rather say that if you are ready to have a good time, to have a pleasant moment, oxygen, to relax, let the fiction invade you, like when you read a good book that suddenly comes to mind: “Uff! I read 40 pages at a stretch ”,“ Wow, I got lost in the story ”… I think ‘100 Days’ has that, they are going to get lost in the story, let yourself get lost in the story, because the characters are endearing, the stories They are endearing, let yourself go.

