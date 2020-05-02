David Cava continues his musical career making a version of Luis Miguel’s hit “La Inconditional”, which accumulates hundreds of thousands of thousands of views every day, adding close to one hundred million Youtube and passes the 175 of reproductions only on Spotify… theme that the Mexican singer edited in 1988.

After starting his recording stage in South America in 2016 and having published 6 works on the market, David Cava wants to settle in the Spanish market with a very special subject, and he does it “with great respect”, the same one that he has for the great Luis Miguel because as he himself tells “I grew up at home listening to Luis Miguel… and I remember being with my grandmother on weekends singing songs like “When the sun heats up” “The unconditional” and other titles by the artist, … ”

David Cava, singer and songwriter, has also written lyrics for artists like Sharlene (Dominican actress and singer), our Spanish Soraya Arnelasand he is currently working with the Valencian Bombai trio.

In this project David Cava has joined the 28ocho50 producer team made up of Manuel Diego and RichiePalacín. The first is known for being linked to the musical career of Omar Montes (Popular Spanish Reguetón singer) and the second is one of the most requested guitarists currently in Spain having worked with El Chojín or Fuel Fandango, Marta Sánchez, Carlos Rivera … or in musicals like “Today I can’t get up” “The force of destiny” …

David Cava wanted to present himself with a major challenge, which means bringing to 2020 one of the most important ballads of Latin music 32 years later, adapting it with current rhythms that drink from Reggaetón and Afrobeat, modifying the vocal melodies to achieve a unique result.

The release of the single (May 1) will be accompanied by a video recorded in Madrid David Cava hopes to have achieved this and transmits to us that “… I am very excited that my followers and new generations listen one of the most important themes of one of the musical idols that marked him since childhood.

