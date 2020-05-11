David Castillejo photographed in London.

On April 6, David Castillejo Claremont died in Granada, at 93 years of age and in a city residence. It was not because of the coronavirus infection of our day, but because of the last attack of the years against his body. Born in Madrid in 1927, he has been a singular student of the Spanish theater of the Golden Age, among many other interests of his vast humanistic and even scientific culture. David was able to unite in his personal cosmos the Spanish or English theater of the 17th century with the theories of Newton, to whom he also dedicated his studies, with an amplitude that nowadays definitely belongs to the past. He also highlighted his absolute sense of independence and freedom, something that is very difficult to find in today’s world.

He did not die for that reached age, which does not represent a forced border, but he let himself go without resistance before the loss of his world, his friends and his illusions. It is not possible to know how many still remember him in Madrid, London or Cambridge, although of course a few are missing him in Granada, where the family he chose to dedicate his life for many years to each of his lives. Members: Pura Marinetto and her son, the last remaining after the unexpected death of her husband, Antonio Fernández-Puertas in 2016. He was one of the great Spanish specialists in Muslim art and director of the Alhambra Museum until 1992. David cared for him with the dedication and devotion of a father when he became seriously ill and was at death’s door for months. He managed to get him out of that situation in London, and to finish and publish a monumental work on the Alhambra, for which David even gave up his own work and research with that deeply felt personal ethic.

When I met him in the mid-80s, David was in his sixties, although he was one of those people who remain young forever, like so many artists, writers, philosophers, musicians …, he was tall, with slightly tousled black hair, with an elegance innate and without worrying about the careless simplicity of dress. He had the education and manners of a thoroughbred Englishman, by his mother, Irene Claremont, British, writer and author of a book intended to remind her children of who their father had been, I Married A Stranger, titled in Spanish of a suggestive mode such as Backed by the Wind, which she had studied with Carl Jung in Switzerland and devoted herself to psychology in London, especially focused on women. David had a bright and sharp gaze, which showed his intelligence, and avoided analyzing the interlocutor, whom he caught at the first glance, and those eyes of his were accompanied by a warm and welcoming smile, more Mediterranean, but which had an enigmatic point , almost Leonardesco. His deep and innate simplicity was cultivated by him to hide with sincere modesty his intellectual superiority, of which he seemed to be ashamed, and thus be able to approach everyone, or rather, so that everyone would approach him without fear.

David had fused his deep, Nordic sensitivity to rainy climates and green lands with the harsh and dry Castilian roots that came from his father, José Castillejo Duarte. Yes, that was his father, disciple and friend of Francisco Giner de los Ríos, member of the Free Institution of Education, promoter of the Board for the Extension of Scientific Studies and Research, and creator from the Ministry of Public Instruction of the Residence of Students and the Center for Historical Studies. It was in this period and for these people, when one of the stellar moments of the always battered and abandoned Spanish culture was reached, and it is not necessary to remember those who emerged from that current of thought, unrepeatable men and women, such as García Lorca, Luis Buñuel, Dalí or Severo Ochoa, María Zambrano, Concha Esplá, Carmen Conde, Victoria Kent or Clara Campoamor, who, when they did not die, swelled the endless list of exiles.

I met David at his house in Madrid, which was one of the two modest brick buildings that recalled regionalist architecture, built by his father north of Madrid, in the Olivar del Balcón in Chamartín de la Rosa, where he had bought in 1917 centuries-old olive trees on the outskirts of the city, with little economic value at the time, and together with other friends and colleagues of the Institución Libre de Enseñanza, such as Ramón Menéndez Pidal and Dámaso Alonso, to live according to their advanced ideas of relationship with nature. Those two simple little houses with their green shutters remained, and still stand, almost miraculously, and the other two nearby by Menéndez Pidal and Dámaso Alonso, similar but different due to their greater height and presence. In that old hill of the Zarzal, now Menéndez Pidal street, and in that extension of land of old farmland that evoked a distant past, almost medieval, now enclosed by the moles of the architecture of the 70s, the olive trees were united , and join the fig trees, the lilacs that bloom in April and the rockrose and rosemary, the poppies that bordered, and border, with their coloring, the white sand walks.

The metal doors, painted in green, similar to many others that still remained in Madrid in the 1950s, opened to make way for a historical world that no longer existed outside the 1980s. The cheerful chains of colored light bulbs, the wooden tables and the usual Iberian ham tables in the photos that announce the select summer restaurant that now houses the Olivar, hurt the very idea of ​​that place, although they help to keep it out of the urban speculation that special and surely protected environment. A large, wide and elongated granite pylon was attached to one of the garden walls, to the right of the entrance door, where David, with his passion for history, told me the first time I went to Olivar, which was where perhaps they washed dishes for Napoleon when he camped in that area when he arrived in Madrid in 1808.

David, who had been born in Madrid in 1927, lived in the Olivar house until the Civil War. The family, in difficult circumstances, moved to England in that summer of ’36, the father later, when he was threatened with death in Madrid by the General Union of Workers. He was also unable to return to Spain after the War, since in February 1939 the Ministry of National Education included him among the teachers expelled from his professorships “for his persistent anti-nationalist and anti-Spanish policy in the times preceding the Glorious National Movement.” His life, his teachings, his efforts towards that Spain that hurts some, like Unamuno, and that others love deeply with the desperation to see their negative part, like Machado, were considered in Francoism as “pernicious behaviors for the country” .

David Castillejo, together with his brothers, continued his education in England and studied History at King’s College, University of Cambridge, interested in the history of thought, a career in the humanities and not in science, for which two of his brothers. He had not forgotten Spain, and when he returned in the 50s he connected with what he had left behind in his early youth, although only, no doubt, when he now opened the door of the lonely Olivar. He returned from free, democratic countries, one of the most advanced in Europe, from the United States, where he taught for a time in one of its universities, where he even gave piano concerts and began to conduct the orchestra, since music was one of his great passions.

There was no doubt or hesitation in David’s language when he spoke in Spanish, frequent in those who have been educated in various languages ​​since childhood. His English had the sound and beauty of his mother tongue and in both languages ​​he reached the precision of the specialist, of the scholar. According to my English friends David was more Spanish than British, but he always considered himself the opposite, perhaps to walk freely, when he lived in Madrid, because of that environment that was no longer his or that of his parents and their friends, and collaborate with their Spanish colleagues immersed in a situation that plunged Spain, once again, into that endless story that Machado described in his memoirs: “In hard times, the young men invoke the homeland and sell it; the people don’t even name it, but they buy it with their blood and save it ”. David reviewed, read and analyzed in the National Library, during his stays in Spain, all the plays, many manuscripts and others published, prior to the 18th century. The result of this study were his publications on Spanish theater, such as in 1984 with Las four hundred comedias de Lope. Critical catalog, and later El Corral de Comedias. Scenarios. Society. Actors. Already later, in 2002, his Guide to eight hundred comedies of the golden century saw the light of day, in 2004, The actor’s formation in classical theater (2 vols.), And in 2007, The other Golden Age. Forty playwrights recovered. We are facing a dictatorship, to conclude his dedication to Spanish theater with Spanish Classical Drama. A Classified Survey and Study of 1000 plays, published in London in 2011.

Perhaps the most quoted publication by David Castillejo was the one that in 1969 released Newton’s set of important documents from the collection of Abraham Yehuda to which he had access in Israel.

David Castillejo’s knowledge in this matter of theater, and of Spanish theater, encompassed a breadth of details that served to apply his knowledge in various directions, such as indicating, for example, exactly what Pablo de Valladolid did with the gesture of his hands in Velázquez’s portrait in the Prado. David also published between 1997 and 1999 the complete correspondence of his father, which he completed with that of the distinguished historian and archeologist Don Manuel Gómez Moreno, in three volumes that illuminate a crucial period in European history and not only in Spanish: The José Castillejo’s epistolary: A bridge to Europe (1896-1909), The spirit of an era (1910-1912) and Fatality and the future (1913-1937), analyzing in his epilogue among other issues one of the issues that primarily interested the Free Institution of Education: the freedom of the intellectuals against the impositions and interferences of the political power.

Perhaps the most cited publication by David Castillejo was the one that in 1969 published the set of important Newton documents from the Abraham Yehuda collection that he had access to in Israel, where they went when his owner died, A Report on the Yahuda Collection of Newton MSS. Bequeathed to the Jewish National and University Library at Jerusalem (Jerusalem, 1969), the analysis of which was continued by Castillejo in 1981 in The Expanding Force in Newton’s Cosmos, as shown in his unpublished papers. The unquestionable Newton as an archetype of the scientist revealed in these documents a facet little recognized until then, or at least undervalued, in which religion and alchemy and especially mysticism played a decisive and interesting role in his personality.

David continued all his life considering these difficult ideas of Newton, who did not get to close, but perhaps in his papers, whose wish before dying has been that they be delivered to the University of Cambridge (King’s College), future researchers follow a line of knowledge perhaps wrong or perhaps with data that advance in one of their interests, the origins of the Universe. Two of his last essays were of that type Two dialogues: the individual and society and The structure of life (Castalia, 1999), and nothing better to explain his ideas than the opinion, taken at random, of a reader: “I recommend strongly reading the second dialogue. It is appreciated that there are still people with sufficient scope to look for new points of view. It is not common in our days. ” In this sense, several other Castillejo publications had gone, such as The Descent of The Individual: A Study In Consciousness, in 1990, or Consciousness Identified (The Cartesian Dualism Resolved), in 2011.

David always shared his knowledge for others to use, in poetry, music, art, history, science, with a naturalness and generosity that are not easy to find. It is difficult to know how many his vast knowledge and ideas reached, and in what “viral” way, he put others who could take advantage of it, of that simple and profoundly human way, which made us think of the masters of Classical Antiquity when walking, talking , by those ways of the Olive grove like the peripatetic philosophers. His explanations, his ideas came out with serene optimism, but there was a residue of unfathomable melancholy in David. Despite his countless friends and contacts, his loneliness sought and assumed was for him the surest wall of his freedom. A freedom with which neither criticism nor forgetfulness nor conventions could not, not even the concept, so often false, of citizen duty. The special personality of David Castillejo makes his death in reality the end of the Olive Grove as it was thought in its origins, as an expansion of knowledge and culture in the midst of a historical nature, from that secret and closed garden as “Hortus conclusus ”, And whose spirit, the one that had determined his appearance, always wanted to keep up against thick and thin. But that was an illusion, a mirage, his way of seeing things.