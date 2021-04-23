David Cantero is vaccinated at Zendal and sends a message that EVERYONE should read

David Cantero receives a vaccine at Zendal. (Photo: TELECINCO)

Vaccination is finally reaching the long-awaited cruising speed, with which it will be possible to reach herd immunity in summer. And there is an important fact: 99.2% of those over 80 years of age already have a dose and more than 70% already have the full regimen.

Spain has exceeded 10 million vaccinated with at least one dose of one of the vaccines in circulation: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and, in a few hours, Jansen.

One of those vaccinated is the 60-year-old journalist from Informativos Telecinco David Cantero, who has gone to the Isabel Zendal Hospital in Madrid to get a dose of AstraZeneca.

“A joy to have received that puncture. I’m marvelous ”, the Telecinco presenter has already said from the set.

On Instagram, Cantero wanted to make a broader reflection on vaccines: “It is a moment of happiness and a responsibility that we must all assume without fear, with joy, as soon as possible, as soon as it touches us and they call us.”

The journalist wanted to thank Mariángeles, a retired nurse and volunteer, for the dedication and good work with which she has given the vaccine “to all the researchers and scientists who have made possible, in record time, the existence and administration of these vaccines, which are saving so many lives and which are the only way out, the only remedy, the only way to return as soon as possible to a more or less normal existence ”.

“Without vaccines, humanity would never have gotten here, until the 21st century, flee from hoaxes, denials, idiocies and falsehoods and do not hesitate to get vaccinated as soon as possible !!! … ENCOURAGE THAT IS LESS! , It is finished.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.