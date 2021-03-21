David Bustamante shows the first images of his new house

Singer David Bustamante has shown his Instagram followers some parts of the new house that he has premiered in Boadilla del Monte (Madrid).

On the occasion of the celebration of Father’s Day this past March 19, Bustamante has published two photographs in which he appears with his daughter Daniella and her father, and in which the exterior of the new house can be seen.

As reported by the magazine Week, It’s about a 287-square-meter designer chalet and three floors, located in a luxury urbanization in the Madrid town.

The house also has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a large garden area. It has been this place, where the pool, which the singer wanted to show to his followers on social networks.

In the images you can see Bustamante posing with his daughter and father together a modern swimming pool, which occupies part of that garden.

Also, the images show that the singer, who has recently been seen on television in The challenge, keep going in good shape after passing through the Antena 3 program.

Despite remaining focused on his training, the artist does not forget his friend and partner in Triumph operationÁlex Casademunt, recently deceased in a traffic accident. “Back to the routine with some scars too much, “he said days ago.