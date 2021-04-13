David Bustamante confirms having congratulated Paula Echevarría on the birth of Miguel Jr.

The new life of David Bustamante in the house he shares with his partner, Yana Olina, in Madrid, has meant that the singer radically changes his routines. Now, sport and healthy food have become essential.

Thus, while taking a bike ride, a reporter told him has asked if he has congratulated Paula Echevarría for the recent birth of Miguel Jr., the result of the actress’s relationship with soccer player Miguel Torres.

The singer, however, has been concise in his answer, although he has not hesitated confirm that you have congratulated your ex-partner on the baby’s arrival. Despite the fact that David is characterized by always patiently attending to the media, it is striking that, on this occasion, the artist He has preferred not to get off the bike and continue on his way.

When Paula Echevarría confirmed her pregnancy, the former triumphant had a very different reaction, as she did not hesitate to talk about the illusion he made for his daughter Daniela, who was going to have a little brother. Also, at that time, Bustamante confirmed that he had spoken with Paula, who was also very happy for her daughter.

Now that Paula Echevarría and Miguel Torres have their first baby in common with them, it is very likely that David Bustamante was one of the first to congratulate the couple on the arrival of the child, although that is did not want to give details in his brief conversation with the media.